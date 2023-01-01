Tanglewood Wild Garden

This secret garden is the very definition of a labour of love. When the owners bought it in 2001, it was little more than a tangle of brambles and overgrown alder trees; it's now been re-landscaped and re-imagined as a haven for wildlife, with four ponds dotted around its 9-acre space. It's a place to wander and watch – the ponds attract a range of bird species, from mallards and ducks to kingfishers and herons.

Picnics are positively encouraged, but make sure you take your litter home. Admission is payable by cash only, and you need to have the exact change.