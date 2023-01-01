Hull's Old Town is where a grand minster and cobbled streets flush with Georgian town houses give a flashback to the prosperity the town once knew. It occupies the thumb of land between the River Hull to the east and Princes Quay to the west. Recent regeneration efforts have brought back to life the dockside Fruit Market, where vintage shops, art studios and independent bars and cafes are flourishing along Humber St; and the Old Town's indoor Trinity Market, now housing street-food vendors like Shoot the Bull.

Adjoining Trinity Market, also seek out the gloriously nostalgic Hepburn Arcade – Hull's oldest covered shopping arcade – with its Victorian wrought-iron decoration, celebratory bunting and grungy vintage stores.