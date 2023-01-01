This slick three-storey contemporary gallery in a former banana-ripening warehouse anchors Hull's revamped Fruit Market. Rotating exhibitions celebrate international and local visual art, design, photography and film, but a permanent feature is a beloved piece of 1960s graffiti by Len 'Pongo' Rood saved from demolition by local campaigners. Behold Dead Bod – a rusty shed wall from Hull's docks that would have once signified home for returning sailors. The site was demolished in 2015, but Dead Bod lives on in Humber St Gallery's cafe.

In summer there's also a roof terrace bar here.