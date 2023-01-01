Opened in 1981, the Humber Bridge swoops gracefully across the broad estuary of the River Humber. Its 1410m span made it the world's longest single-span suspension bridge – until 1998 when it lost the title to Japan's Akashi Kaikyo bridge, but it is still a Grade I–listed structure. The best way to appreciate the scale of the bridge, and the vastness of the estuary, is to walk or cycle out along the footway from the Humber Bridge tourist office at its north end on Ferriby Rd.

The bridge is a mile west of the small riverside town of Hessle, about 4 miles west of Hull. It links Yorkshire to Lincolnshire along the A15, opening up what was once an often-overlooked corner of the country.

Bus 350 runs from Hull Paragon Interchange to Ferriby Rd in Hessle (25 minutes, every 30 minutes), from where it's a 300m walk to the tourist office.