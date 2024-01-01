Hull & East Riding Museum

This museum traces local history and archaeology from Roman times to the present, with Anglo-Saxon, medieval and geology galleries.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.21 MILES
Hull's Old Town is where a grand minster and cobbled streets flush with Georgian town houses give a flashback to the prosperity the town once knew. It…
0.31 MILES
Hull's biggest tourist attraction is The Deep, Britain's most spectacular aquarium, housed in a colossal angular building that appears to lunge above the…
0.08 MILES
The wealth that Britain amassed as the world's first industrial nation was directly aided by the transatlantic slave trade, and this important museum…
7.67 MILES
One of the great glories of English religious architecture, Beverley Minster is the most impressive church in the country that is not a cathedral. The…
0.32 MILES
This slick three-storey contemporary gallery in a former banana-ripening warehouse anchors Hull's revamped Fruit Market. Rotating exhibitions celebrate…
0.33 MILES
In the early 19th century Hull had the largest whaling fleet in Britain, providing the whale oil that greased the wheels of the country's industrial…
8 MILES
The western edge of Beverley is bounded by this large area of common pasture studded with mature trees, which has been used as grazing for local livestock…
0.35 MILES
Following extensive renovations, the Ferens Art Gallery reopened in 2017 as part of Hull's City of Culture celebrations. The permanent art collection…
Nearby Yorkshire attractions
