In the early 19th century Hull had the largest whaling fleet in Britain, providing the whale oil that greased the wheels of the country's industrial revolution. This interesting museum is stuffed to the gills with seafaring artefacts from that period, including harpoons, replica boats, a whale skeleton and crow's nest (invented in Yorkshire), as well as an extensive scrimshaw collection.

At the time of writing the Maritime Museum had just secured funds for a major refurbishment; check it's open before visiting.