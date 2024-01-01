Doomed to play second fiddle to Beverley Minster, St Mary's Church, at the other end of town, was built between 1120 and 1530. The west front (late 14th century) is considered one of the finest of any parish church in England. In the north choir aisle there is a carving (c 1330) of a rabbit dressed as a pilgrim, said to have inspired Lewis Carroll's White Rabbit.
