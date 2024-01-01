Royal Birmingham Society of Artists

Birmingham

Birmingham's venerable arts society has exhibited local artists and artisans' works since 1814. The two-floor gallery is just off St Paul’s Sq.

must-see attractions

  Warwick Castle

    Warwick Castle

    19.58 MILES

    Founded in 1068 by William the Conqueror, stunningly preserved Warwick Castle is Warwick's main attraction.

  • Coventry Cathedral

    Coventry Cathedral

    17.72 MILES

    The evocative ruins of St Michael's Cathedral, built around 1300 but destroyed by Nazi incendiary bombs in the Blitz, stand as a memorial to Coventry's…

  Library of Birmingham

    Library of Birmingham

    0.38 MILES

    Resembling a glittering stack of gift-wrapped presents, the Francine Houben–designed Library of Birmingham is an architectural triumph. The 2013-opened…

  Coventry Transport Museum

    Coventry Transport Museum

    17.61 MILES

    This stupendous museum has hundreds of vehicles, from horseless carriages to jet-powered, land-speed-record breakers. There's a brushed-stainless-steel…

  Shakespeare's New Place

    Shakespeare's New Place

    22.03 MILES

    When Shakespeare retired, he swapped the bright lights of London for a comfortable town house at New Place, where he died of unknown causes in April 1616…

  Shakespeare's Birthplace

    Shakespeare's Birthplace

    21.84 MILES

    Start your Shakespeare quest at the house where the renowned playwright was born in 1564 and spent his childhood days. John Shakespeare owned the house…

  Barber Institute of Fine Arts

    Barber Institute of Fine Arts

    2.54 MILES

    At the University of Birmingham, 3 miles south of the city centre, the Barber Institute of Fine Arts has an astonishing collection of Renaissance…

  Lichfield Cathedral

    Lichfield Cathedral

    14.21 MILES

    Crowned by three dramatic towers, Lichfield Cathedral is a Gothic fantasy, constructed in stages from 1200 to 1350. The enormous vaulted nave is set…

Nearby Birmingham attractions

1. St Paul's Church

0.08 MILES

St Paul's Sq is dominated by this beautiful 18th-century Georgian church, where 'Birmingham Brains' Matthew Boulton and James Watt came to pray. Details…

2. Library of Birmingham

0.38 MILES

Resembling a glittering stack of gift-wrapped presents, the Francine Houben–designed Library of Birmingham is an architectural triumph. The 2013-opened…

3. Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery

0.39 MILES

Major Pre-Raphaelite works by Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones and others are among the highlights of the delightful Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery's…

4. Council House

0.39 MILES

Built in 1879 in classical style, the dome-topped Council House – the seat of local government – forms the northeastern face of the city centre.

5. The River

0.41 MILES

Public art in Victoria Sq includes modernist sphinxes and artist Dhruva Mistry's 1994-installed fountain, The River. Topped by a naked female figure, it's…

6. Statue of Queen Victoria

0.41 MILES

Victoria Sq's 1993 fountain The River, aka 'the floozie in the Jacuzzi', is overlooked by this disapproving statue of Queen Victoria.

7. Town Hall

0.42 MILES

Constructed in 1834 and styled after the Temple of Castor and Pollux in Rome, Birmingham's neoclassical Town Hall is now used as a venue for classical…