Set in lush grounds 3 miles north of the city centre, this well-preserved hall was built in extravagant Jacobean style between 1618 and 1635. The sumptuous interiors are full of friezes, moulded ceilings and tapestries. Trains run from Birmingham New St to Aston station (£2.40, seven minutes, every 10 minutes), from where it's a 10-minute walk.