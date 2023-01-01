Built on the site of a 16th-century parish church in soaring Gothic Revival style, Truro Cathedral was completed in 1910, making it the first cathedral built in England since St Paul's. Inside, the vast nave contains some fine Victorian stained glass and the impressive Father Willis Organ.

The cathedral was a massive technical undertaking for its architect, John Loughborough Pearson. The foundation stones were laid in 1880 but the building wasn’t completed until 1910. The cathedral’s copper-topped central tower reaches 76m, while the shorter western spires are 61m, and if you look closely, you might just be able to make out the remains of the old St Mary's Church incorporated into part of the south aisle.

Regular concerts and recitals are held here; check the cathedral's website for listings.