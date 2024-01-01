Lander Monument

South Cornwall

Towering over the top of Lemon St, this impressive statue commemorates one of Truro's famous sons, the explorer Richard Lander.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JULY 2, 2019: Eden Sessions music concert at Eden Project eco visitor attraction in Cornwall, England. 1494239609 architecture, attraction, biome, biosphere, bodelva, britain, british, building, concert, conservation, cornwall, design, destination, dome, earth, eco, ecosystem, eden project, eden sessions, education, educational, england, english, environment, garden, greenhouse, horticulture, indoor, kylie minogue, landmark, mediterranean, music, nature, outdoor, plants, rainforest, sphere, st austell, summer, sustainability, sustainable tourism, tourism, tourist, travel, tropical, uk, united kingdom, vacation, venue, visitor

    Eden Project

    15.42 MILES

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • Lanhydrock House, Bodmin, Cornwall, England Lanhydrock The house was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1881 as a home for the Agar-Robartes family

    Lanhydrock

    20.16 MILES

    This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…

  • The walkway at St Michael mount

    St Michael's Mount

    21.2 MILES

    Looming up in the middle of Mount's Bay and connected to the mainland at Marazion via a cobbled causeway, this abbey-crowned island is an unforgettable…

  • August 23, 2018: Ceiling inside the St Ives Tate Modern art gallery.

    Tate St Ives

    19.21 MILES

    After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…

  • Overview of Kynance Cove on Lizard Peninsula. Lonely Planet Traveller Magazine, Issue 32, Cornwall, Perfect trip

    Kynance Cove

    21.28 MILES

    A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…

  • The historic country manor Godolphin House on the Godolphin Estate at Helston, Cornwall, England, UK.

    Godolphin

    15.88 MILES

    This wonderful medieval house and garden was the family seat of the Godolphin family who, during the 17th and 18th centuries, were one of Cornwall's great…

  • Laying down Giant at the Lost gardens of Heligan, Cornwall, England

    Lost Gardens of Heligan

    11 MILES

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • Trelissick

    Trelissick

    3.21 MILES

    Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

Nearby South Cornwall attractions

1. Lemon St Market

0.22 MILES

A covered market housing craft shops, cafes, delis and an upstairs gallery. The willow-and-paper lanterns hanging from the ceiling were built for Truro's…

2. Royal Cornwall Museum

0.28 MILES

Collections at the county's main museum encompass everything from geological specimens to Celtic torques and a ceremonial carriage. Upstairs there's an…

3. Pannier Market

0.32 MILES

The city's cheap-and-cheerful covered market, good for a bargain browse. Shops come and go, but the current selection includes a pet shop, a vintage vinyl…

4. Truro Cathedral

0.37 MILES

Built on the site of a 16th-century parish church in soaring Gothic Revival style, Truro Cathedral was completed in 1910, making it the first cathedral…

5. Tregothnan

2.78 MILES

Three miles from Truro near Tresillian is the feudal seat of the Boscawen family, whose heirs have inherited the title of Lord Falmouth for the last 600…

7. St-Just-in-Roseland

5.68 MILES

The creekside church of this sleepy village is quite possibly the prettiest in Cornwall – and in this ecclesiastically minded county, there’s no shortage…

8. Enys Gardens

5.86 MILES

The definition of a secret garden (especially since it's only open three days a week), this handsome estate is said to be one of the oldest in Cornwall –…