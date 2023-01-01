Three miles from Truro near Tresillian is the feudal seat of the Boscawen family, whose heirs have inherited the title of Lord Falmouth for the last 600 years. It's also home to the UK’s first (and only) tea plantation. The temperate Cornish climate allows the cultivation of several teas, including assam, darjeeling and earl grey. Teas, jams and manuka honey are sold at the estate's shop and tours are available by prior arrangement.

Tregothnan House itself is closed to the public, although the estate’s botanic garden can be visited on a private tour with the head gardener Jonathan Jones (£65). It’s also open for group visits on various days throughout the year, when the admission drops to £30, so check the website for details.

The estate also has some gorgeous holiday cottages for rental, including several secluded cottages along the Fal’s verdant creeks.