Veryan is a sleepy country village, home to a couple of art galleries and an excellent village pub. At the top of the hill above the village are its best-known landmarks: two circular roundhouses, whose lack of corners supposedly made them devil-proof (since there’s nowhere to hide in the corners).
Veryan
South Cornwall
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.6 MILES
Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…
18.31 MILES
This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…
25.63 MILES
Looming up in the middle of Mount's Bay and connected to the mainland at Marazion via a cobbled causeway, this abbey-crowned island is an unforgettable…
24.83 MILES
After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…
21.72 MILES
A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…
20.13 MILES
This wonderful medieval house and garden was the family seat of the Godolphin family who, during the 17th and 18th centuries, were one of Cornwall's great…
6.77 MILES
This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…
4.77 MILES
Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…
Nearby South Cornwall attractions
1.08 MILES
These twin side-by-side beaches form one of the Roseland's largest areas of sand at low tide. It's brilliant for beachcombing and rock-pooling – look out…
1.34 MILES
There's nothing much to this coastal village, other than a cluster of cottages, a couple of fishing boats and a cobbled slipway, but that's all part of…
3.15 MILES
A popular family beach near the port of Portscatho, which has become even more frequented thanks to the success of its beachside cafe, the Hidden Hut…
3.58 MILES
Portscatho was formerly one of the busiest pilchard ports on Cornwall’s south coast. The village boasts one of the county’s largest granite breakwaters,…
3.67 MILES
On the hills above the gentle crescent of Porthluney Beach, this crenellated country mansion was originally built for the Trevanions and later remodelled…
3.78 MILES
Three miles from Truro near Tresillian is the feudal seat of the Boscawen family, whose heirs have inherited the title of Lord Falmouth for the last 600…
4.77 MILES
Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…
4.77 MILES
The creekside church of this sleepy village is quite possibly the prettiest in Cornwall – and in this ecclesiastically minded county, there’s no shortage…