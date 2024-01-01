Veryan

South Cornwall

LoginSave

Veryan is a sleepy country village, home to a couple of art galleries and an excellent village pub. At the top of the hill above the village are its best-known landmarks: two circular roundhouses, whose lack of corners supposedly made them devil-proof (since there’s nowhere to hide in the corners).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JULY 2, 2019: Eden Sessions music concert at Eden Project eco visitor attraction in Cornwall, England. 1494239609 architecture, attraction, biome, biosphere, bodelva, britain, british, building, concert, conservation, cornwall, design, destination, dome, earth, eco, ecosystem, eden project, eden sessions, education, educational, england, english, environment, garden, greenhouse, horticulture, indoor, kylie minogue, landmark, mediterranean, music, nature, outdoor, plants, rainforest, sphere, st austell, summer, sustainability, sustainable tourism, tourism, tourist, travel, tropical, uk, united kingdom, vacation, venue, visitor

    Eden Project

    12.6 MILES

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • Lanhydrock House, Bodmin, Cornwall, England Lanhydrock The house was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1881 as a home for the Agar-Robartes family

    Lanhydrock

    18.31 MILES

    This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…

  • The walkway at St Michael mount

    St Michael's Mount

    25.63 MILES

    Looming up in the middle of Mount's Bay and connected to the mainland at Marazion via a cobbled causeway, this abbey-crowned island is an unforgettable…

  • August 23, 2018: Ceiling inside the St Ives Tate Modern art gallery.

    Tate St Ives

    24.83 MILES

    After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…

  • Overview of Kynance Cove on Lizard Peninsula. Lonely Planet Traveller Magazine, Issue 32, Cornwall, Perfect trip

    Kynance Cove

    21.72 MILES

    A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…

  • The historic country manor Godolphin House on the Godolphin Estate at Helston, Cornwall, England, UK.

    Godolphin

    20.13 MILES

    This wonderful medieval house and garden was the family seat of the Godolphin family who, during the 17th and 18th centuries, were one of Cornwall's great…

  • Laying down Giant at the Lost gardens of Heligan, Cornwall, England

    Lost Gardens of Heligan

    6.77 MILES

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • Trelissick

    Trelissick

    4.77 MILES

    Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

View more attractions

Nearby South Cornwall attractions

1. Carne & Pendower

1.08 MILES

These twin side-by-side beaches form one of the Roseland's largest areas of sand at low tide. It's brilliant for beachcombing and rock-pooling – look out…

2. Portloe

1.34 MILES

There's nothing much to this coastal village, other than a cluster of cottages, a couple of fishing boats and a cobbled slipway, but that's all part of…

3. Porthcurnick

3.15 MILES

A popular family beach near the port of Portscatho, which has become even more frequented thanks to the success of its beachside cafe, the Hidden Hut…

4. Portscatho

3.58 MILES

Portscatho was formerly one of the busiest pilchard ports on Cornwall’s south coast. The village boasts one of the county’s largest granite breakwaters,…

5. Caerhays Castle

3.67 MILES

On the hills above the gentle crescent of Porthluney Beach, this crenellated country mansion was originally built for the Trevanions and later remodelled…

6. Tregothnan

3.78 MILES

Three miles from Truro near Tresillian is the feudal seat of the Boscawen family, whose heirs have inherited the title of Lord Falmouth for the last 600…

7. Trelissick

4.77 MILES

Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

8. St-Just-in-Roseland

4.77 MILES

The creekside church of this sleepy village is quite possibly the prettiest in Cornwall – and in this ecclesiastically minded county, there’s no shortage…