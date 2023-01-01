St-Just-in-Roseland

The creekside church of this sleepy village is quite possibly the prettiest in Cornwall – and in this ecclesiastically minded county, there’s no shortage of competition. Surrounded by a jumble of wildflowers and overhanging yews tumbling down to a boat-filled creek, the present church dates from the 13th century, but there was probably an oratory here as far back as the 6th century.

It’s a gorgeous place to wander on a sunny day, with peaceful paths meandering among rhododendrons, magnolias and azaleas, and many lichen-covered gravestones, some of which are 300 years old or more. Look out for the signs as you reach St Just village.

If you're using a sat nav, make sure you don't confuse it with St Just in Penwith – which is about 30 miles west near Penzance!