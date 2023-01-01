Enys Gardens

The definition of a secret garden (especially since it's only open three days a week), this handsome estate is said to be one of the oldest in Cornwall – the area of bluebell woodland known as Parc Lye is believed to have been undisturbed since medieval times, and possibly long before. Elsewhere around the gardens are formal ponds, walkways and rare trees including a Chilean laurel and a huge ginkgo biloba that's allegedly the second largest in Britain.

Enys House dates from the mid-1800s, but is currently closed to the public.