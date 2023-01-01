Formerly the home of the Gibbs family, Tyntesfield was purchased by the National Trust in 2002. A fairy-tale mansion bristling with pinnacles and turrets, brimful of sweeping staircases and cavernous, antique-filled rooms, the house gives an insight into the lavish lives once enjoyed by England's wealthiest families. Entry is via timed ticket and includes a guided tour. The house is 8 miles southwest of Bristol, off the B3128.

Built in grand Gothic Revival style by the architect John Norton, it was in danger of collapse when the trust acquired it, but has since undergone extensive (and very expensive) renovations. Outside, work continues on the orangery and walled gardens.