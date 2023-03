This huge estate around 2 miles west of the city centre is Bristol's 'green lung', with 850 sprawling acres of oak woodland, trails and public park. It hosts many of Bristol's key events, including balloon and kite festivals. There are also 4.5 miles of bike trails, two 18-hole golf courses, three orienteering courses and a miniature railway.

If you're really lucky, you might even spot a roe or fallow deer.