Welcome to Exmoor National Park
Exmoor is more than a little addictive, and chances are you won't want to leave its memorable, broad, russet views. In the middle sits the higher moor, an empty, expansive, other-worldly landscape of tawny grasses and huge skies. Here, picturesque Exford makes an ideal village base. In the north, sheer, rock-strewn river valleys cut into the plateau and coal-black cliffs lurch towards the sea.
Amid these towering headlands, charismatic Porlock and the twin villages of Lynton and Lynmouth are atmospheric places to stay. Relaxed Dulverton delivers a country-town vibe, while appealing Dunster boasts cobbled streets and a russet-red castle. Everywhere on Exmoor life is attuned to the rhythms and colours of the seasons – new-born livestock in spring, purple heather in late summer, gold-bronze leaves in autumn, and crisp days and log fires in winter. All this ensures Exmoor delivers insight into an elemental and traditional world.