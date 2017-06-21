Welcome to Exmoor National Park

Exmoor is more than a little addictive, and chances are you won't want to leave its memorable, broad, russet views. In the middle sits the higher moor, an empty, expansive, other-worldly landscape of tawny grasses and huge skies. Here, picturesque Exford makes an ideal village base. In the north, sheer, rock-strewn river valleys cut into the plateau and coal-black cliffs lurch towards the sea.

Read More

Amid these towering headlands, charismatic Porlock and the twin villages of Lynton and Lynmouth are atmospheric places to stay. Relaxed Dulverton delivers a country-town vibe, while appealing Dunster boasts cobbled streets and a russet-red castle. Everywhere on Exmoor life is attuned to the rhythms and colours of the seasons – new-born livestock in spring, purple heather in late summer, gold-bronze leaves in autumn, and crisp days and log fires in winter. All this ensures Exmoor delivers insight into an elemental and traditional world.

Read Less

Top experiences in Exmoor National Park

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for Image for