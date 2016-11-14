Leeds Castle, Canterbury Cathedral from Dover Private Tour

Be collected from your cruise ship at Dover Cruise Terminal as you disembark at 8am. Travel in a luxury vehicle with eight leather seats and air-conditioning. Your driver/guide will be waiting for you on the quay side with a name board. Once you're all safely on board you'll head to Leeds Castle, about 45 minutes from Dover, for a private guided tour of the castle.Leeds CastleA unique opportunity to have a private-guided tour of Leeds Castle before it's open to the general public. On arrival, take a 1-hour tour of the castle (at own expense) and gain insight into centuries of royal history. This can be arranged for you. Learn of famous names who once called the residence home, and admire the stunning architecture for which the castle is known. Leeds Castle has been a Norman stronghold, the private property of six of England’s medieval queens, a palace used by Henry VIII and his first wife Catherine of Aragon, a Jacobean country house, a Georgian mansion, an elegant early 20th century retreat for the influential and famous, and in the 21st century, it has become one of the most visited historic buildings in Britain. Admission and tour cost: £18.25 per person + £50.00 guide fee payable on the day to Leeds castle.Canterbury Cathedral After your visit to Leeds Castle, drive 45 minutes to Canterbury where you'll have time to explore and have some lunch. Whilst small, Canterbury is truly a beautiful city, and well worth a visit. Always busy and full of energy, it still has a village feel. Canterbury Cathedral is truly breathtaking with it's medieval history dating back to 597AD. The Cathedral offers a private guided tour (at own expense), which we can arrange for you. The Cathedral tour lasts about 90 minutes and costs £10.50 per person + £50 guide fee payable to Canterbury Cathedral on the day. White Cliffs of Dover TourFrom Canterbury you will head to Dover to start the tour on Dover's seafront looking up at the White Cliffs and Dover Castle. Driving around the castle to the South Foreland (the White Cliffs), you can look down at the port and across to France. A short drive, pass along the White Cliffs past the South Foreland Lighthouse and through the pretty village of St Margarets at Cliffe to it's secret Bay. From here, head for the beautiful village of Kingsdown and its beach where it's believed the Romans first invaded Britain more than 2000 years ago. Then onto the award winning seaside town of Deal via Walmer Castle, the home of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports. Discover Deal's history of smuggling before visiting the Medieval town of Sandwich. As this is a private tour, the day can be flexible to meet your needs. The day finishes back at Dover Cruise Terminal alongside your cruise ship.