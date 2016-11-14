Welcome to Kent
Day-Trip to Canterbury and Dover from London
After central London pickups, begin your journey to Dover to view one of the country’s most spectacular natural features, the White Cliffs of Dover. The cliffs are part of the North Downs formation and reach up to 350 feet. Once you have taken plenty of photos of the beautiful views, start the short trip to one of the largest castles in the country Dover Castle. The castle was strategically placed at the shortest crossing point to continental Europe, and you will have plenty of time to explore the grounds and learn all about the history of the castle from the Romans to the Cold War.Your final destination is Canterbury where you will have access to Canterbury Cathedral, Mother Church of the worldwide Anglican Communion and cathedral of the Archbishop of Canterbury, leader of the Church of England. You will have plenty of time to explore the cathedral as well as see what the rest of Canterbury has to offer, such as St. Martin’s Church, St Augustine’s Abbey, or the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge which is an Art Museum and Library (admission is free). Whatever you find to do in Canterbury, this beautiful town will not disappoint.After a full day in Kent, you will depart back to London with an expected arrival time of 7pm. (your tour manager will provide an exact time and location to meet back at the coach).Please note: from the 1st January 2018, the drop off point will be London Bridge only
Call the Midwife Location Tour in Chatham
Originally based on the series of books written by Jennifer Worth, the award winning TV adaptation of 'Call the Midwife' has attracted fans worldwide since it first aired in 2012. Whilst the Nonnatus House interiors are filmed at a closed studio set in Surrey, many of the exterior scenes and other sites are filmed at Chatham Dockyard in Kent.Watched by more than 10 million viewers and now up to its fifth series, the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent has been used to represent the impoverished parts of the East End of London in the 1950’s and 1960's.As you walk around the dockyard recognize the streets and buildings used to portray the area around Poplar Dock, where many memorable scenes involving its stars have taken place.This is a gentle paced walking tour led by your very own ‘midwife’ and guide. Your 'midwife' will share with you fascinating anecdotes about the filming of the show, behind the scenes facts, and set the scene by providing a background to Chatham Dockyard itself.A variety of other locations around The Dockyard have also appeared in the BBC One production as well as countless other movies and TV shows.Purchasing a ticket for the Call the Midwife Locations Tour also means you have full access to explore Chatham Dockyard.
Private Tour: White Cliffs of Dover Day Tour with Leeds Castle Guided Tour
This private full-day tour is a wonderful opportunity to explore the White Cliffs of Dover. This private guided tour is just for your group and lasts 8 hours giving you a plenty of time to take in the area. You will be met by your guide with a luxury vehicle with 8 leather seats and air-conditioning.The day starts with a private guided tour in Leeds Castle. A unique opportunity to have a private guided tour of Leeds Castle before it opens to the general public. On arrival, take a 1-hour tour of the castle (please note: own expense £18.25 per person + £50 guide fee) which is arranged for you and gain insight into centuries of royal history. Learn of famous names who once called the residence home and admire the stunning architecture for which the castle is known. Leeds Castle has been a Norman stronghold, the private property of six of England’s medieval queens, a palace used by Henry VIII and his first wife Catherine of Aragon, a Jacobean country house, a Georgian mansion, an elegant early 20th century retreat for the influential and famous and in the 21st century, it has become one of the most visited historic buildings in Britain. Admission and tour cost payable on the day to Leeds Castle.From Leeds Castle you will head to Dover and start the tour on Dover Seafront looking up at the White Cliffs and Dover Castle. Driving around the Castle to the South Foreland (the White Cliffs), you can look down at the port and across to France. From here you will take the South Foreland Walk a breathtaking coastal path to the South Foreland Lighthouse at St Margaret's Bay. This walk, with its outstanding views are amongst the most beautiful in England. You can take refreshments at Mrs Knott's Tea Room at the South Foreland Lighthouse (own expense). Once refreshed, your guide will drive you through the pretty village of St Margarets at Cliffe to its secret Bay. From here, head for the beautiful village of Kingsdown and its beach where it's believed the Romans first invaded Britain more than 2000 years ago.As this is a private tour it can be flexible to meet your needs. Relax knowing your guide will make sure you enjoy yourself having plenty of time for photo opportunities, a pint in a local pub or an ice cream on the seafront. Your tour will finish back where you started.
Leeds Castle, Canterbury Cathedral from Dover Private Tour
Be collected from your cruise ship at Dover Cruise Terminal as you disembark at 8am. Travel in a luxury vehicle with eight leather seats and air-conditioning. Your driver/guide will be waiting for you on the quay side with a name board. Once you're all safely on board you'll head to Leeds Castle, about 45 minutes from Dover, for a private guided tour of the castle.Leeds CastleA unique opportunity to have a private-guided tour of Leeds Castle before it's open to the general public. On arrival, take a 1-hour tour of the castle (at own expense) and gain insight into centuries of royal history. This can be arranged for you. Learn of famous names who once called the residence home, and admire the stunning architecture for which the castle is known. Leeds Castle has been a Norman stronghold, the private property of six of England’s medieval queens, a palace used by Henry VIII and his first wife Catherine of Aragon, a Jacobean country house, a Georgian mansion, an elegant early 20th century retreat for the influential and famous, and in the 21st century, it has become one of the most visited historic buildings in Britain. Admission and tour cost: £18.25 per person + £50.00 guide fee payable on the day to Leeds castle.Canterbury Cathedral After your visit to Leeds Castle, drive 45 minutes to Canterbury where you'll have time to explore and have some lunch. Whilst small, Canterbury is truly a beautiful city, and well worth a visit. Always busy and full of energy, it still has a village feel. Canterbury Cathedral is truly breathtaking with it's medieval history dating back to 597AD. The Cathedral offers a private guided tour (at own expense), which we can arrange for you. The Cathedral tour lasts about 90 minutes and costs £10.50 per person + £50 guide fee payable to Canterbury Cathedral on the day. White Cliffs of Dover TourFrom Canterbury you will head to Dover to start the tour on Dover's seafront looking up at the White Cliffs and Dover Castle. Driving around the castle to the South Foreland (the White Cliffs), you can look down at the port and across to France. A short drive, pass along the White Cliffs past the South Foreland Lighthouse and through the pretty village of St Margarets at Cliffe to it's secret Bay. From here, head for the beautiful village of Kingsdown and its beach where it's believed the Romans first invaded Britain more than 2000 years ago. Then onto the award winning seaside town of Deal via Walmer Castle, the home of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports. Discover Deal's history of smuggling before visiting the Medieval town of Sandwich. As this is a private tour, the day can be flexible to meet your needs. The day finishes back at Dover Cruise Terminal alongside your cruise ship.
The Canterbury Tales Small-Group Tour Standard Day Admission
Your adventure begins in the Tabard Inn, where you will meet the first of your costumed guides, preparing you for your pilgrimage from London to Canterbury.To continue your experience, you are invited to share five of Chaucer’s most famous tales, with the aid of an audio guide (commentary available in six languages together with a special version in English for children). Along the way, Chaucer’s colourful and entertaining stories of love, romance, jealousy and trickery are dramatically brought to life for you to enjoy.Your journey ends with your second guide at the shrine of St Thomas Becket – be sure to be ready to share your tales from your pilgrimage!
Private Shore Excursion: White Cliffs of Dover Half-Day Tour from Dover
This private shore excursion is a wonderful opportunity to explore the White Cliffs of Dover. This half-day guided tour is just for your group and lasts four hours giving you time to take in the area. You will be met by your guide at the quay side with a luxury vehicle with 8 leather seats and air-conditioning.Once you’re safely on board you will start the tour on Dover's seafront looking up at the White Cliffs and Dover Castle. Driving around the castle to the South Foreland (the White Cliffs), you can look down at the port and across to France. A short drive along the White Cliffs past the South Foreland Lighthouse and through the pretty village of St Margarets at Cliffe to its secret Bay. From here, head for the beautiful village of Kingsdown and its beach where it's believed the Romans first invaded Britain more than 2000 years ago.Then you are onto the award winning seaside town of Deal via Walmer Castle, the home of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports. Discover Deal's history of smuggling before visiting the Medieval town of Sandwich. As this is a private tour it can be flexible to meet your needs. Relax knowing your guide will make sure you enjoy yourself having plenty of time for photo opportunities, a pint in a local pub or an ice cream on the seafront. Your tour will finish back at Dover Cruise Terminal.