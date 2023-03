For acres of sand near Mevagissey, Vault is the choice, but it's not everyone's cup of tea. The walk down from the nearby NT car park is long and steep; the sand is grey and rather pebbly; and flies can be a problem here thanks to the copious seaweed deposited by the incoming tide. In its favour, the beach is huge and feels fantastically secluded, and the far end is reserved for people who prefer to sunbathe au naturel.