Dodman Point

Thrusting into the English Channel, the Dodman (or the rather more macabre Deadman, as it's nicknamed by shipwreck-wary sailors) is the highest headland for miles around, and well off most visitors' radar. From the point, there are huge views east and west – which is probably why Iron Age builders decided to build a great fort here, 66m long and over 6m high, enclosing the entire point. There's also a large Celtic cross, placed here in 1896 as a navigational aid for seafarers.

Like Rame Head to the east, the headland features in the Spanish Ladies sea-shanty.