Charles Dickens Museum

The prolific writer Charles Dickens lived with his growing family in this handsome four-storey Georgian terraced house for a mere 2½ years (1837–39), but this is where his work really flourished, as here he completed The Pickwick Papers, Nicholas Nickleby and Oliver Twist. Each of the dozen rooms, some restored to their original condition, contains various memorabilia, including the study where you'll find the desk at which Dickens wrote Great Expectations.

Though many places in London claim to have a Dickens connection, this address is his sole surviving residence in town. The house was saved from demolition, and the museum opened in 1925.

The charming Garden Cafe is free to visit, without requiring admission to the museum. One night a month the museum is open until 8pm (check the calendar on the website), with the last admission at 7pm.