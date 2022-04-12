Set on the green slopes of Cerro Chulo, Panchimalco is a small town renowned for its religious festivals, particularly Palm Sunday, when residents march through the streets bearing decorated palm fronds. Early May’s Fería de Cultura de las Flores y las Palmas features palm artistry, folk dancing and fireworks.

Inhabited by descendants of the Pipils, Panchimalco has reinvented itself as an artists' enclave. You can visit a number of working galleries here and purchase work from leading national artists at reasonable prices.