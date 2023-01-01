About 4km north of La Libertad, along the Comalapa road, Parque Nacional Walter T Deininger is named for the German settler who donated the land. It includes two types of forest: caducifolio, which sheds its leaves in summer, and galería, which retains its foliage year-round. It’s a 15-minute ride from La Libertad – catch bus 187.

A well-maintained 18km trail skirts the park; you must be accompanied by a ranger. Signs mark trails to Río Amayo, ‘the Mystery Cave,’ and a lookout showing the forest cascading to the sea. Deer, raccoon and the endangered tepezcuintle (paca) can be spotted, in addition to many bird species, including the torogoz (blue-crowned motmot), El Salvador’s national bird.