Central El Salvador

San Salvador lies in the "valley of the hammocks," skirted by communities clinging to sloping land and with Maya ruins dotting its fringe. It is also surrounded by steep volcanic peaks that offer hiking opportunities and visits to small artists' towns and coffee fincas (plantations) elevated from the heat. The coast is a short drive to the south; La Libertad, the main port, marks the start of a world-class surf voyage.

Explore Central El Salvador

  • Joya de Cerén

    Known as the Pompeii of America, Unesco World Heritage Site Joya de Cerén was a small Maya settlement that was buried under volcanic ash when the Laguna…

    Parque Arqueológico Cihuatán

    The modest ruins of Cihuatán were once an immense urban area alongside the Río Guazapa, possibly the largest pre-Columbian city between Guatemala and Peru…

    Parque El Boquerón

    El Salvador's most accessible volcano is El Boquerón (the mouth), one of Volcán San Salvador's two peaks. An easy trail leads around the crater, offering…

    Ruinas de San Andrés

    In 1977 a step pyramid and a large courtyard with a subterranean section were unearthed at this site, inhabited by Maya between AD 600 and 900. Experts…

    Parque Nacional Walter T Deininger

    About 4km north of La Libertad, along the Comalapa road, Parque Nacional Walter T Deininger is named for the German settler who donated the land. It…

    Parque Balboa

    The pupusas here are famous in San Salvador. Can you make it to double figures? If you're not hungry, it's still a pleasant place to hang out, with…

