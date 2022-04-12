Known as the Pompeii of America, Unesco World Heritage Site Joya de Cerén was a small Maya settlement that was buried under volcanic ash when the Laguna…
Central El Salvador
San Salvador lies in the "valley of the hammocks," skirted by communities clinging to sloping land and with Maya ruins dotting its fringe. It is also surrounded by steep volcanic peaks that offer hiking opportunities and visits to small artists' towns and coffee fincas (plantations) elevated from the heat. The coast is a short drive to the south; La Libertad, the main port, marks the start of a world-class surf voyage.
- PParque Arqueológico Cihuatán
The modest ruins of Cihuatán were once an immense urban area alongside the Río Guazapa, possibly the largest pre-Columbian city between Guatemala and Peru…
- PParque El Boquerón
El Salvador's most accessible volcano is El Boquerón (the mouth), one of Volcán San Salvador's two peaks. An easy trail leads around the crater, offering…
- RRuinas de San Andrés
In 1977 a step pyramid and a large courtyard with a subterranean section were unearthed at this site, inhabited by Maya between AD 600 and 900. Experts…
- PParque Nacional Walter T Deininger
About 4km north of La Libertad, along the Comalapa road, Parque Nacional Walter T Deininger is named for the German settler who donated the land. It…
- PParque Balboa
The pupusas here are famous in San Salvador. Can you make it to double figures? If you're not hungry, it's still a pleasant place to hang out, with…
