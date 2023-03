The rock-cut Tomb of Zed Amun Ef Ankh is a fascinating glimpse of Bahariya in its heyday. It appears that Zed Amun Ef Ankh was not a government official but was given the richness of colourful tomb paintings anyway, hinting at his wealth and importance. Researchers assume he was a trader, perhaps a wine merchant or landowner making money out of Bahariya’s thriving wine-export business.