Four 26th-dynasty chapels, approximately 2km northwest of Bawiti, together form the Temple of Ain Al Muftella. The bulk of the building was ordered by 26th-dynasty high priest Zed-Khonsu-ef-ankh, whose tomb (closed to the public) has been discovered under houses in Bawiti. Archaeologists suspect that the chapels could have been built during the New Kingdom, significantly expanded during the Late Period, and added to during Greek and Roman times.

All have been restored and given wooden roofs to protect them from the elements.