Al Hayz Water Education Center

This water museum is a real treat, with an informative introduction to Egypt's water resources and problems, the geology of the Western Desert, traditional agriculture and architecture in the oases, and what needs to be done to deal with water shortage. The museum is housed in a wonderful building, an example of sustainable architecture, in basalt and rammed earth.

Tours are given in Arabic and English by volunteers. This is a welcome break when visiting the small oasis of Al Hayz between Farafra and Bahariya, next to the Ain Gomma.