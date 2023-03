Ain Gomma is one of the most magnificent springs around. Cool, crystal-clear water gushes into this small pool surrounded by the vast desert expanse, and the funkiest cafe in all of the oases sits beside it. Situated near the town of Al Hayz, you can take a Dakhla-bound bus here, but it’s difficult to get back without your own transport. Many safari trips to the White Desert will stop here en route.

The spring is 45km south of Bawiti.