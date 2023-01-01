Clearly visible from the road to Cairo, flat-topped Gebel Al Ingleez, also known as Black Mountain, takes its name from a WWI lookout post. From here Captain Williams, a British officer, monitored the movements of Libyan Senussi tribesmen. But the real reason to come up here is for the fantastic panoramic views, which roll out across the oasis and to the desert beyond.

At the top are the modest remains of Captain William's lookout post. Head here to watch sunset for the most atmospheric experience. A dirt track winds up to a plateau near the top, from where a footpath leads across the ridge to the summit (about a five-minute walk).