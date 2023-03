Consisting of a four-columned burial chamber with an inner sanctuary, this tomb is covered in fine reliefs depicting Bannentiu in various positions with the gods. The most interesting pictures flank the entrance to the burial chamber. On one side, the journey of the moon is shown, with the moon, in the form of the god Khons, flanked by the goddesses Isis and Nephthys. The other side of the entrance is decorated with the journey of the sun.