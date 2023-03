The small Nubian museum Hosh Al Kenzi, located opposite Dar Rasoul Mosque, was built in 1912 by the grandfather of the current resident, Haj Mohammed Eid Mohammed Hassanein. The house is worth seeing for its construction in traditional Nubian style, and for its decoration with objects mostly made from palm trees.

Next door is a workshop where the beaded curtains made from date pips, pieces of palm frond or various seeds are still produced for Nubian houses.