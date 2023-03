The Speos of Horemheb was started by the New Kingdom pharaoh Horemheb (1323–1295 BC) and finished by the officials of the later Ramesside kings. The small royal shrine hewn from the sandstone is dedicated to Horemheb and a range of Egyptian deities. Their cult images are seated in a niche in the rear wall: Amun, Mut, Khonsu, Sobek, Taweret, Thoth and Horemheb.