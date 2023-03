Although recently restored, the Rachid Museum just off the main square is a dusty provincial museum in a very beautiful example of the town's Ottoman houses. The ground floor has a copy of the famous Rosetta Stone and local finds, while the 1st floor illustrates life in these houses. The 2nd floor was the private part of the house with the bedrooms, kitchen and living area.

One room celebrates the brave resistance of the people of Rosetta against the British occupation.