Mamoura Beach

About 1km east of Montazah, Mamoura is the ‘beachiest’ of Alexandria’s beaches. There’s a cobblestone boardwalk with a few ice cream shops and food stalls, but what really makes this feel different from other beaches is its separation from the main road, meaning there’s no noisy speedway behind you. However, the waters can be treacherous when the sea is agitated. To get here, flag down an Aboukir-bound microbus along the Corniche and let the driver know you want Mamoura.

Local authorities are trying to keep this suburb exclusive by charging everyone who enters the area, though you might not have to pay if you walk in. A much less crowded private beach is next to the main beach, with nice frond-type umbrellas and a LE50 per person entry fee.