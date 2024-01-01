Manuscript Museum

Alexandria

The Manuscript Museum at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina hosts a beautifully displayed collection of ancient texts, antiquarian books and maps, including a copy of a fragment of the only surviving papyrus scroll from Alexandria's ancient library. Most of the manuscripts are written in beautiful Arabic calligraphy.

