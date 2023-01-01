The Antiquities Museum at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina has a well-curated exhibition of artefacts that romp from the Pharaonic, through the Greek and Roman periods, and into the Byzantine and Islamic eras. The artefacts are well-labelled in English and Arabic, and give an interesting insight in the city's Pharaonic and Graeco-Roman past, and the transition between the two periods. The collection includes underwater antiquities from the Eastern Harbour and the Bay of Aboukir.

There are regular guided tours in English between 11.45am and 3.30pm.