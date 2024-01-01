The planetarium at Bibliotheca Alexandrina is a futuristic neon-lit sphere, looming on the plaza like a mini Death Star from Star Wars. It shows 3D films on space exploration, the natural world and Egyptian history on a rotating schedule (available on the library website).
