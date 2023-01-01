For archaeologists the discovery of the port of Herakleion-Thonis in Aboukir has been a triumph. Excavations have revealed a huge amount of treasure including giant 5m-high statues (raised from the site), remnants of temple buildings, gold coins and jewellery. For the non-archaeologist diver though, the major sight in this area is the L'Orient wreck (Napoleon's flagship that sank in 1798). Depth: 14m; rating: intermediate. Dive can be arranged through Alexandra Dive.