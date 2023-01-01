Fort of Qaitbey

About 5km north of Rosetta along the Nile, this fort was built in 1479 to guard the mouth of the Nile 6km further on. It was on this spot that the famous Rosetta Stone was found; we’ll wager that this is now the site of the lamest historical exhibit in the world, especially in relation to the importance of the discovery that was made here. A round trip by taxi should cost LE30 to LE40.

The views over the Nile are wonderful, and the fact that this is where this impressive river meets its end into the Mediterranean, makes it a perfect spot for romantics.