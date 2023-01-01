House of Amasyali

One of the most impressive of all Rosetta’s fine buildings, with beautiful lantern lights on the facade and vast expanses of windows with mashrabiyya (lattice), which circulate cool breezes around the house. The main reception room upstairs is overlooked by a screened wooden gallery, behind which the women would sit, obscured from view. The gorgeous ceilings are painted in red and blue. It's next door to the House of Abu Shaheen, entry to which is included on the same ticket.

To get here from the central souq, take the second left-hand turn down Sharia Port Said and walk four blocks.