The House of Abu Shaheen has a reconstructed mill on the ground floor, featuring enormous wooden beams and planks. You can actually see the gears and teeth rotate, a mechanism which 200 years ago would have been pushed in an endless circle by a draught animal. In the courtyard, the roof of the stables is supported by granite columns with Graeco-Roman capitals.

It's right next door to the House of Amasyali, entry to which is included on the same ticket.