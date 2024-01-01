This twin-domed shrine is dedicated to Sayyida Atika (thought to be the aunt of the Prophet Mohammed) and Mohammed Al Gaafari (one of this descendants). The shrines date from the mid-12th century and Sayyida Atika's shrine is topped by a fluted dome purported to be the earliest surviving example of that architectural style in Cairo.
Shrines of Sayyida Atika & Mohammed Al Gaafari
Cairo
