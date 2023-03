Shagaret Al Durr never got to be laid to rest in this mausoleum. After the death of her husband, Sultan Ayyub, she assumed the role of sultana but her rule only lasted 80 days. She was murdered (one story has it that her assassins slapped her to her death using hammam slippers) and her body thrown from the Citadel walls to be eaten by Cairo's wild dogs.

The interior of the dome has rare blue-green painted geometric decoration.