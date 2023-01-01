Museo Mevlevi

Just north of the Amir Taz Palace, behind a green door with an Italian Institute sign, this museum is essentially a meticulously restored Ottoman-era sama khane (ritual hall) where Mevlevi whirling dervishes would hold their ritual whirling dance (the sama).The beautiful wooden structure, with intricate painted decoration, is hidden behind stone facades; entering feels like discovering a secret little jewel box.

Downstairs are the remains of the 14th-century madrassa that forms the building’s foundation, and which was discovered during restoration of the hall; the thorough notes are a rare model of thoughtful excavation.