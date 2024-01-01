Orquideario

Cuenca

If you've any interest in the world's most outrageous and beautiful plant species, you'll love the Universidad de Cuenca's Orquideario. With over 400 species of orchids, it's hailed as one of the country's best. Most plants are in flower between December and May – it's truly a sight to behold!

