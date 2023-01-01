Plaza Santo Domingo, near the southwest end of Calle Guayaquil, is a regular haunt for street performers. The plaza is beautiful in the evening, when the domes of the 17th-century Iglesia de Santo Domingo, on the southeast side of the plaza, are floodlit.

The church is worth a look inside for the Moorish ceiling, the wood carvings and the silver throne in the main altar. It must have been an inspiring place to study philosophy when the Colegio Mayor de San Fernando was housed here during colonial times. Next door, the Museo Fray Pedro Bedón has a pretty garden cloister and a fine assortment of colonial religious art.