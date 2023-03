This monastery is a fine example of 17th-century architecture, with unusual Moorish arches decorated with hundreds of golden pineapples. Many of the heroes of the battles for Ecuador’s independence are buried in the crypt here, and it is the site of the signing of the Independence Act of August 16, 1809. Entrance includes a guided tour in English or Spanish.

The museum also contains several important works by Miguel de Santiago, a leading artist of the Quito School.