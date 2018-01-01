4-Day Trip: Cuyabeno Amazon Experience

Day 1: There are two direct ways of traveling from Quito to Lago Agrio: by plane or bus. If you travel by plane, you will arrive in Lago Agrio at 9:30am. If you travel by bus, you must leave Quito a day in advance in order to reach Lago Agrio in time for the tour. Traveling by bus is 8 hours. Our adventure begins at 10am and we will travel by bus/truck to Tierras Orientales (2-hour approx). Begin our canoe journey down the Aguarico and continue along the Cuyabeno black water river to our lodge (3-hour approx.). After dinner our bilingual naturalist guide gives a captivating lecture.Day 2:The day begins early in the morning with a canoe excursion. The brisk morning hours are the best time to see the rain forest activity. After breakfast, trek in primary rain forest with our naturalist and native guides who will explain about the practical and medicinal uses of the plants. After lunch go out with either paddling or motorized canoes to enjoy the beautiful landscapes and find species of monkeys and dolphins. Venture in the forest to find species of insects, and with a bit of luck, species of snakes or frogs.Day 3: Start the day early for a whole day of exploring. We navigate downstream to observe the enchanting salt lick (exposed clay bank) where colorful parrots and parakeets feed on the clay to draw the toxins from their bodies. Return to the lodge for breakfast, then trek into pristine primary rain forest. Our native guide shares his wealth of knowledge, showing us the medicinal and practical uses of the rain forest's flora and fauna that their ancestors have taught throughout generations. We also learn how all life in the tropical rain forest co-exists in a fragile balance. Then we return for lunch. In the afternoon, we navigate along the Cuyabeno River where we have a good chance of seeing the freshwater pink and grey river dolphins (Inia geoffrensis and Sotalia fluviatilis) in the spectacular scenery. We also try our luck at piranha fishing. We visit the Kichwa Birdwatching Tower where above the canopy, we see a breathtaking view of the surrounding rain forest and observe a variety of species including toucans, parrots, monkeys and many more. After dinner, we venture out on a night excursion to search for caimans (alligator family) and nocturnal birds.Day 4: After breakfast we navigate along Cuyabeno Rivers towards to the Kichwa Indian Community where our naturalist guide explains the culture and traditions of the native people, from the past to the present. Then we travel by canoe down the Cuyabeno River and back along the Aguarico River to Pto. Gregorio, from where our bus/truck will take us to Lago Agrio (arrival at 4:00pm approx.). Take the departure flight/bus back to Quito for the end of the journey.