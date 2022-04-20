Katavi National Park, 35km southwest of Mpanda, is Tanzania’s third-largest national park (together with two contiguous game reserves the conservation…
East Africa
East Africa is a wild realm of extraordinary landscapes, peoples and wildlife in one of our planet's most beautiful corners.
Wildlife
Welcome to the true home of the African safari. This is untamed Africa, where wildebeest, shadowed by zebras, stampede in their millions across the earth; where lions, leopards and cheetahs, hyenas and wild dogs roam free in search of their next meal. Such stirring scenes of life and death, such overwhelming scenes of abundance coexist with scenes of surprising fragility, among them chimpanzees and powerful yet gentle silverback male gorillas forced with their families into remote islands of montane forest. To draw near to such wildness is to experience something so profound as to live forever in the memory.
Beaches & Islands
In few places do fascinating human cultures come together quite so agreeably as they do along East Africa’s Indian Ocean coastline. Travel back in time to the days when this part of the world was at the center of a far-flung trading network whose influences – African, Asian, Middle Eastern – continue to dance their way through modern Swahili culture. From Lamu to Zanzibar and just about everywhere in between, you can also relax on white-sand beaches, dive amid colorful marine life or sail on a dhow (ancient Arabic sailing vessel). Some might call it paradise.
Captivating Cultures
Wherever you go, don’t miss the chance to get to know East Africa’s people. Whether you're exploring Maasailand accompanied by red-shawled Maasai warriors, standing in solidarity with victims of genocide at the sobering Kigali Genocide Memorial, or hunting with the ancient Hadzabe people of Lake Eyasi, there are countless opportunities to immerse yourself in the everyday beauty, realities and vibrancy of East African life. It is, after all, East Africans themselves, with their warmth, hospitality and fascinating history, who will provide you with so many of your journey's most memorable moments.
Beautiful Landscapes
This is the land of the Masai Mara and the Serengeti, of an immense red sun setting behind a flat-topped acacia somewhere out beyond eternity. Here on the African savanna, the world remains as it once was, unspoiled by human presence. Nearby are the epic signposts to the Rift Valley, among them Mt Kilimanjaro, the Ngorongoro Crater, the Crater Highlands, Mt Meru, Mt Kenya and the Rwenzoris. By climbing these peaks on foot, by scaling the Rift, you add your own footprints to Africa's marvelous human story and explore in ways unimaginable to those who never leave their vehicles.
Explore East Africa
- Katavi National Park
Katavi National Park, 35km southwest of Mpanda, is Tanzania’s third-largest national park (together with two contiguous game reserves the conservation…
- Serengeti National Park
Few people forget their first encounter with the Serengeti. Perhaps it's the view from the summit of Naabi Hill at the park's entrance, from where the…
- Bwindi Impenetrable National Park
Home to almost half the world’s surviving mountain gorillas, the World Heritage–listed Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is one of East Africa’s most…
- TTarangire National Park
Welcome to one of Africa's most underrated parks. Thanks to its proximity to the Serengeti and Ngorongoro, Tarangire is usually assigned only a day visit…
- Amboseli National Park
Amboseli belongs in the elite of Kenya’s national parks, and it’s easy to see why. Its signature attraction is the sight of hundreds of big-tusked…
- MMt Kilimanjaro National Park
Since its official opening in 1977, Mt Kilimanjaro National Park has become one of Tanzania’s most visited parks. Unlike the other northern parks, this…
- MMahale Mountains National Park
It’s difficult to imagine a more idyllic combination: clear, blue waters and white-sand beaches backed by lushly forested mountains soaring straight out…
- RRuaha National Park
At approximately 22,000 sq km, Ruaha National Park is Tanzania’s largest. It forms the core of a wild and extended ecosystem covering about 40,000 sq km…
- GGombe National Park
With an area of only 56 sq km, this is Tanzania’s smallest national park, but its famous primate inhabitants and its connection to Jane Goodall have given…
